Enterprise Content Management Market Expected to Grow $12.32 Billion at a CAGR of 12.7% by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The report “Enterprise Content Management Market (Big Data, Document Management, Web Content Management, Digital Rights Management, Rich Media, Social Media Management, Enterprise Mobility, data records, data deliver) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)” provides a comprehensive market and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented by traditional solutions, emerging solutions, deployment types, regions, and verticals.



Browse 98 market data tables, 14 figures spread through 131 pages and in-depth TOC on “Enterprise Content Management Market”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-content-management-market-226977096.html



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The report covers all the major sub segments of the ECM market and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) for those segments. This comprehensive coverage of the ECM market provides important inputs such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market; profiles the major players in this market; maps the competitive landscape; and provides the overall perspective of the ECM market across various verticals and regions.



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Advances in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) has resulted in improved management of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and increased efficiency in decision making. ECM solutions bring cost-effective and performance-enhancing solutions through efficient management of enterprise content, enhanced collaborative tools, and effective analytics for enterprises across multichannel throughout the globe. It is expected that future outlook for growth in the ECM market will continue to remain bright as businesses continue to search for these solutions to enhance their operational efficiency.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the ECM market by type of traditional solutions: enterprise document management, enterprise document imaging and capture, enterprise web content management, enterprise records management, enterprise document collaboration, enterprise digital rights management, content analytics, rich media management, advanced case management, enterprise document output management, enterprise workflow management, and other solutions; by type of emerging applications: social content management, mobile content management, big data management, and cloud content management; by type of deployments: hosted and on-premises; by verticals: academia and education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, energy and power, government and defense, life science and healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, telecom and IT, transportation, tourism, and hospitality, and other verticals; and by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific including Japan (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the ECM market to grow from $6.78 billion in 2014 to $12.32 billion by 2019. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2014 to 2019.



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