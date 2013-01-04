Enterprise Content Management Market in the EMEA Region 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Enterprise Content Management market in the EMEA region to grow at a CAGR of 13.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve productivity and gain competitive advantage. The Enterprise Content Management market in the EMEA region has also been witnessing an increase in mergers and acquisitions. However, the existence of in-house content management solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Enterprise Content Management Market in the EMEA Region 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the EMEA region; it also covers the Enterprise Content Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include OpenText Corp., IBM Corp., EMC Corp., and Oracle Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Microsoft Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Alfresco Software Inc., Perceptive Software Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., and Laserfiche Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91930/enterprise-content-management-market-in-the-emea-region-2011-2015.html