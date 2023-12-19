Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market Global Trends, Type, Application, Drivers and Trends by Forecast 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2023 -- The global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market size to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2021 to USD 20.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.4% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Major factors driving the growth of the EFSS market include continuously rising digital workplace and mobile workforce, increasing collaborations between employees and enterprises, emphasis of businesses on corporate data security, and stringent government compliances and regulations.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market"



381 - Tables

50 - Figures

283 - Pages



Browse Full Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-file-sharing-and-synchronization-market-149308334.html



The key and emerging players of the EFSS market include Box (US), Citrix Systems (US), Dropbox (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), OpenText (Canada), VMware (US), Acronis (Switzerland), Thru (US), Accellion (US), Syncplicity by Axway (US), Egnyte (US), SugarSync (US), Nextcloud (Germany), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), ownCloud (Germany), SS&C Intralinks (US), Qnext (US), CTERA Networks (Israel), SkySync (US), Inspire-Tech (Singapore), Codelathe (US), and MyWorkDrive (US). These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, product enhancements, acquisitions, and partnerships to grow in the EFSS market.



Box is a cloud-based enterprise content management platform that provides solutions ranging from sharing and accessing of data and files on mobile devices to advanced enterprise practices, such as data governance and data retention. Its platform enables users to collaborate the data content internally within the same team, along with external parties and can automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box offers its solutions to verticals such as construction, education, financial services, healthcare, government, life sciences, media and entertainment, professional services, retail, and non-profit organizations.



Citrix Systems is a leading provider of mobile workspaces, offering cloud virtualization, mobility management, networking, and cloud services to enable new ways to work better. The company provides its solutions to various industries, such as healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, government, and the public sector. In January 2021, Citrix Systems entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wrike, one of the leaders in the SaaS collaborative work management space. Citrix Workplace file sharing and content management products provides all document-centric responsibilities and workflow requirements for both SMEs and large enterprises. These enterprise-class cloud storage solutions are well-known in the commercial software and service industry.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=149308334



Key Dynamic Factors For Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market:



Requirements for Security and Compliance:



Organisations implementing EFSS solutions had to take data security and industry laws into account. Strong security features, encryption, and compliance certifications were prioritised by vendors, giving them a competitive advantage.



Combining Collaboration Tools:



One of the main components of EFSS solutions is integration with other corporate applications and collaboration tools. User productivity was increased by seamless integration with technologies like Google Workspace, Microsoft Office 365, and project management platforms.



Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments:



The EFSS market was impacted by the move towards hybrid and multi-cloud installations. Businesses looked for solutions that would enable flexibility in data storage and accessibility while integrating seamlessly with different cloud environments and on-premises infrastructure.



Enabling Mobile Workforce:



The demand for EFSS systems that could enable simple file access and collaboration from multiple devices was highlighted by the development in remote and mobile work. Features like offline access and mobile-friendly UIs have become necessities.



The ease of use and user experience:



Organisations started to favour EFSS solutions that provided smooth user experiences and intuitive interfaces, making user experience a differentiator. These platforms' usefulness was enhanced by features like real-time collaboration and drag-and-drop file sharing.



Features for Collaboration and File Versioning:



Advanced file versioning, real-time collaboration, and workflow management functions are now features of EFSS solutions. User productivity has become dependent on the capacity to manage revisions, keep track of changes, and work together in real time on documents.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Vendors in the Enterprise File Synchronisation and Sharing (EFSS) industry are in fierce competition with one another as they try to meet the changing demands of businesses looking for effective and safe file collaboration solutions. Prominent contenders vying for supremacy in the industry include Dropbox, Box, Microsoft OneDrive, and Google Drive. All of them provide a range of functionalities, from sophisticated security measures to smooth integration with well-known collaboration tools. The competitive environment is characterised by a mix of well-known suppliers augmenting their offerings via well-timed collaborations and acquisitions, and creative startups offering niche features.



Understanding the various needs of organisations in various industries is made easier with the use of segmentation analysis in the EFSS market. Deployment options that accommodate companies with choices for on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid solutions are important segmentation factors. Industry-specific solutions handle specific compliance and regulatory difficulties and are designed for sectors such as healthcare, banking, and manufacturing. Furthermore, the division of EFSS providers based on company size guarantees that their offerings are adaptable to meet the requirements of both small and large businesses. Organisations may choose EFSS solutions that match their unique infrastructure choices, security concerns, and collaborative workflows thanks to this sophisticated approach.



Browse Other Reports:



Autonomous Al and Autonomous Agents Market



Wi-Fi 7 Market



NLP in Education Market



AI in Project Management Market



Edge Data Center Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/enterprise-file-sharing-and-synchronization-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enterprise-file-sharing-and-synchronization.asp