New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2018 to USD 11 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. Focus of enterprises and government for secured sharing of information, rise in digitized workplaces & mobile workforce and the increasing need for interaction between employees and the organizations are some of the driving factors of the market. For instance, Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting e-governance, i.e., the use of information and communication technology for government services, information exchange, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems and services between government and citizen, business, government and employees.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1075



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are CodeLathe (FileCloud) (US), Box (US), Dropbox (US), Syncplicity by Axway (US), Egnyte (US), BlackBerry (Canada), IBM Aspera (US), VMware (US), Google (US), Acronis International (Switzerland), OpenText (Canada), Thru. Inc. (US), Citrix Systems (US), Accellion (US), j2 Global (SugarSync) (US), SkySync (US), HighQ Solutions (UK), Nextcloud (Germany), ownCloud (Germany), Intralinks (US), Microsoft (US), Qnext (FileFlex) (Canada), XMedius Solutions (Canada), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), Inspire-Tech (Singapore/US), MyWorkDrive by Wanpath LLC (US), and CTERA Networks (Israel/US).



The Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing industry is segmented into:



Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On-Premises



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Standalone EFSS Solution

Integrated EFSS Solution

Services

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Integration and Deployment

Training and Support

Managed Services



Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Software and Technology

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Legal

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others



Regional Outlook of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



To Get incredible Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1075



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing industry



Radical Features of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing industry.



Browse Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/enterprise-file-synchronization-and-sharing-market



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



Related Reports –



Contact Tracing Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type, By Technology, By Product , By Application and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Premium Wireless Routers Market Size, Share & Industry Demand, Outlook By Type, By Technology, By Product , By Application and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com