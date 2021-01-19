New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market



Enterprise file synchronization and sharing is programming administrations which help to safely synchronize and share archives, recordings, images, and files from different devices with external customers, employees, and partners. The enterprise file synchronization and sharing market is projected to grow from USD 3.71 billion in 2019 to USD 13.17 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period.



Greater part of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the U.S. has incorporated to coordinate their work stream with computerization to acquire operational productivity. Along with these, reception of enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) has expanded across the globe. Selection of robotization by SMEs in the work process is projected to drive growth of the enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market.



Additionally, companies are progressively looking to reduce the operational expense to survive the cutthroat competition and increasing expenses globally. The businesses such as retail enterprises and numerous ventures are eliminating the manual operational works and moving the work process, which are projected to propel growth of the global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market. Furthermore, the adoption of enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) helps to eliminate manual work and decreases the work cost. Owing to all these factors, the penetration of EFSS systems is projected to increase substantially and is likely to drive growth of its market to remain same over the forecast period.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market and profiled in the report are:



CodeLathe (FileCloud) (US), Box (US), Dropbox (US), Syncplicity by Axway (US), Egnyte (US), BlackBerry (Canada), IBM Aspera (US), VMware (US), Google (US), Acronis International (Switzerland), OpenText (Canada), Thru. Inc. (US), Citrix Systems (US), Accellion (US), j2 Global (SugarSync) (US), SkySync (US), HighQ Solutions (UK), Nextcloud (Germany), ownCloud (Germany), Intralinks (US), Microsoft (US), Qnext (FileFlex) (Canada), XMedius Solutions (Canada), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), Inspire-Tech (Singapore/US), MyWorkDrive by Wanpath LLC (US), and CTERA Networks (Israel/US).



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On-Premises



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Standalone EFSS Solution

Integrated EFSS Solution

Services

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Integration and Deployment

Training and Support

Managed Services



Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Software and Technology

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Legal

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others



Regional Outlook



Regionally, North America is projected to dominate the enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market in the future, owing to expanded appropriation of digitization and mechanized work process framework in SMEs.



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market and its competitive landscape.



