Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Investor Alert: Investigation over possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares over potential securities laws violations by Enterprise Financial Services Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) concerning whether a series of statements regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Enterprise Financial Services Corp reported that its Net Loss of $47.95 million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $25.10 million in 2012.



Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew from $7.59 per share in late 2009 to as high as $15.91 per share in November 2011.



On January 25, 2012, Enterprise Financial Services Corp said that it discovered an accounting error that resulted in an inadvertent overstatement of income on loans covered by FDIC loss share agreements for the year ended December 31, 2010 and for the first three quarters of 2011 and 2010.



NASDAQ:EFSC declined from over $15 on Jan. 20, 2012 to as low as $10.29 in June 2012.



