Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was announced concerning whether certain Enterprise Financial Services officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Enterprise Financial Services officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns Enterprise Financial Services' January 25, 2012, announcement that the financial statements included in its Annual Report filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the 2010 fiscal year, and the interim financial statements included in its Quarterly Reports filed with the SEC on Form 10-Q for the first three fiscal quarters of 2010 and 2011, respectively, should no longer be relied upon.



Enterprise Financial Services Corp reported that its Net Income rose from $25.42 million in 2011 to $28.30 million in 2012.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) grew from $8.21 in September 2010 to $18.94 per share in late July 2013.



On August 13, 2013, NASDAQ:EFSC shares closed at $17.90 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com