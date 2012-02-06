Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) Investor Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:EFSC shares was initiated over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Enterprise Financial Services in connection with its Restatement of certain Financial Statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements Enterprise Financial Services’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On Thursday, January 25, 2012, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq:EFSC) announced that it will have to restate its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2010 and for the first three quarters of 2011 and 2010.



Enterprise Financial Services Corp said it discovered an accounting error that resulted in an inadvertent overstatement of income on loans covered by FDIC loss share agreements during those periods.



Enterprise Financial Services further stated that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2010 and the interim financial statements included in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for each of the periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, for 2010 and 2011, respectively, should no longer be relied upon.



Following the announcement shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) fell from $15.47 on Wednesday to $12.45 per share on Thursday.



