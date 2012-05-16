Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on June 11

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on June 11, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors in NASDAQ:EFSC shares over alleged Securities Laws Violations of in connection with certain financial statements made by Enterprise Financial Services Corp.



Investors with a substantial investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares between April 20, 2010 and January 25, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on June 11, 2012 and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) between April 20, 2010 and January 25, 2012, that Enterprise Financial Services Corp. and certain its executive officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material adverse facts about Enterprise's business, operations and prospects.



On Thursday, January 25, 2012, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) announced that it will have to restate its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2010 and for the first three quarters of 2011 and 2010. Enterprise Financial Services Corp said it discovered an accounting error that resulted in an inadvertent overstatement of income on loans covered by FDIC loss share agreements during those periods.



Enterprise Financial Services further stated that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2010 and the interim financial statements included in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for each of the periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, for 2010 and 2011, respectively, should no longer be relied upon.



Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) fell from $15.50 on Jan 25, 2012 to as low as $11.05 per share on April 10, 2012.



On May 15, 2012, NASDAQ: EFSC closed on $11.06 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



