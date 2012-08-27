Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) Long-Term Stockholder Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- The investigation of certain directors and officers of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain Company’s financial statements continues.



Investors who are current long-term investors in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm follows a lawsuit against Enterprise Financial Services Corp filed earlier this year against Enterprise Financial Services Corp. over alleged Securities Laws Violations.



The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) stocks concerns whether certain officers and directors at Enterprise Financial Services Corp. are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) between April 20, 2010 and January 25, 2012, that Enterprise Financial Services Corp. and certain its executive officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material adverse facts about Enterprise's business, operations and prospects.



On Thursday, January 25, 2012, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) announced that it will have to restate its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2010 and for the first three quarters of 2011 and 2010. Enterprise Financial Services Corp said it discovered an accounting error that resulted in an inadvertent overstatement of income on loans covered by FDIC loss share agreements during those periods.



Enterprise Financial Services further stated that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2010 and the interim financial statements included in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for each of the periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, for 2010 and 2011, respectively, should no longer be relied upon.



Following the announcement shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) fell from $15.50 on Jan 25, 2012 to $12.55 per share on Jan. 21, 2012.



NASDAQ:EFSC shares declined in June 2012 to as low as $10.13 per share.



ON August 24, 2012, NASDAQ:EFSC shares closed at $12.06 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com