Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Is Booming Worldwide : Altair, Microsoft, Rescale, AWS

Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), HPE (United States), Altair (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Rescale (United States), Suse (Germany), AWS (United States), DataDirect Networks (United States), Atos (France) and Cray Inc (United States)



Definition:

Enterprise High performance computing (HPC) is the capacity to process data and carry out intricate calculations quickly. To put it into perspective, a laptop or desktop with a 3 GHz processor can do roughly 3 billion calculations per second. Even while that is significantly faster than what a human can manage, HPC systems that are capable of performing quadrillions of calculations per second dwarf it. It is through data that groundbreaking scientific discoveries are made, game-changing innovations are fueled, and quality of life is improved for billions of people around the globe. HPC is the foundation for scientific, industrial, and societal advancements. To keep a step ahead of the competition, organizations need lightning-fast, highly reliable IT infrastructure to process, store, and analyze massive amounts of data through Enterprise High Performance Computing.



Market Developments Activities:

- On 21 June 2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that it has acquired Determined AI, a San Francisco-based startup that delivers a powerful and robust software stack to train AI models faster, at any scale, using its open source machine learning (ML) platform. HPE will combine Determined AI's unique software solution with its world-leading AI and high performance computing (HPC) offerings to enable ML engineers to easily implement and train machine learning models to provide faster and more accurate insights from their data in almost every industry.

- On 25 May 2022, Atos launches Nimbix Supercomputing Suite, a set of flexible and secure high-performance computing (HPC) solutions available in an as-a-service model. Atos' Nimbix Supercomputing Suite includes two new offerings including industry-first federated supercomputing-as-a-service and dedicated bare metal services, providing customers with added agility for their compute-intensive workloads and expanded consumption models.



Influencing Trend:

Uses of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Data Analytics in Enterprise High Performance Computing, Innovation of Fifth Generation (5G) Technology and Innovations of New Generation Supercomputers for High Performance Computing



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand In Track Storms Predictions And New Materials Creation In Research Labs, Surge In Demand In Track Of Real-Time Stock Trends And Automate Trading and Rising Demand In Healthcare For More Accurate Patient Diagnosis



Challenges:

Complicated Software Licensing for Enterprise High Performance Computing, Hardware Failure Issues Associated with Enterprise High Performance Computing, Lack of Skilled IT Professional for High Performance Computing and Complex Design and Difficulties in Implementing and Building High Performance Computing



Restraints:

High Cost Associated with Enterprise High Performance Computing and Risk and Threat of Cyber Attacks Associated with Enterprise High Performance Computing



Opportunities:

Growth in Information and Technology Infrastructure and Rising Number of Small Medium and Large Enterprises



The Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Homogeneous Machines, Hybrid), Application (Financial Technology, Media And Entertainment, Oil And Gas, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Government And Defense, Other), Components (Compute, Network, Storage), Deployment (Cloud Based, On-Premise), Solution (HPC Storage, Supercomputing, Deep Learning And Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence Solutions, Other)



Global Enterprise High Performance Computing market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Enterprise High Performance Computing market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Enterprise High Performance Computing

- -To showcase the development of the Enterprise High Performance Computing market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Enterprise High Performance Computing market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Enterprise High Performance Computing

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Enterprise High Performance Computing market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



