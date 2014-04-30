Enterprise ICT Report - ICT Investment Trends in Italy to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 157 Italian enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Italian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-investment-trends-in-italy-enterprise-ict-spending-patterns-through-to-the-end-of-2015-report.html



Key Findings:-

Survey of 157 Italian enterprises highlights that X% of respondents anticipate an increase in their ICT budgets in 2014, which is an increase of X% compared to 2013.



According to Kable's survey, Italian enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their hardware budgets to client computing technologies (X%) followed by communications equipment (X%) in 2013.



Italian enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their software budgets to enterprise applications (X%) followed by information management (X%) and application lifecycle (X%) in 2013.



This report presents the findings from a survey of 157 Italian regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Italian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.



The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including business intelligence, communications and collaboration, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach adopted by enterprises in Italy to purchase technology. Through Kable's survey, the report aims to provide better insight to ICT vendors and services providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in Italy.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:-



Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2014 in terms of their overall size.



Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting.



Learn how IT budgets are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.



Gain an understanding regarding which ICT functions Italian enterprises are interested in outsourcing.



Identify Italian enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as business intelligence, communications and collaboration, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing.



Learn about the drivers that are influencing Italian enterprises' investments in each technology category.



Establish how Italian enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.



Gain insight into how Italian enterprises plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.



Understand the vendor mindshare for various core and advanced technology categories.



Provides insight into Italian enterprises' preferred buying approaches.



Comprehend the business and IT objectives that Italian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies.



Understand the factors that are influencing Italian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



Browse More Reports related to ICT at: http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



ReasonsToBuy:-

This report will help readers to understand how Italian enterprise ICT landscape is set to change in 2014.



Gain a view as to how ICT budgets are being allocated in your target audience.



The report covers a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications and consulting.)



The report will help users to gain a view of the current strategic objectives of Italian enterprises.



The report will provide a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within selected technology categories (business intelligence, communications and collaboration, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing).



Understand the factors that are influencing Italian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



Gain a view as to the business and IT objectives Italian enterprises are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.



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