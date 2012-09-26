Enterprise Media Gateway Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Media gateway is a device or service used to translate digital media streams between different types of networks such as 2G, 3G, SS7 and many more. Media gateways are widely used in enterprises to optimize communication. Some other functions in a media gateway include converting different transmissions and coding.



Some of the major factors which are boosting the market of enterprise media gateways include its growing demand in enterprises where it is used as device to overcome various challenges faced in a multi vendor unified communication environment. The shift in trend of using session initiation trunking and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) is also acting as one of the major drivers for the enterprise media market. Enterprise media gateways are also cost and time efficient which is enhancing its demand in the global market.



The global market for enterprise media gateway was estimated to be worth USD 2.1 billion in 2011. Recession took a toll on the enterprise media market in 2009, but the very next year in 2010, the market showed signs of recovery. In 2011, the market witnessed continued growth of demand. However, due to reduction in prices the revenues decreased. Media gateways are the need of next generation enterprises and its demand is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the decade to come.



Some of the major companies in the enterprise media market include Aculab, ADTRAN, Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya, AudioCodes, Cisco Systems, Dialogic, Grandstream, Multi-Tech, NET, Siemens, Edgewater Networks, Inc.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



