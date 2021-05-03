New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The development of centralized data management owing to the rise in demand for consumers is propelling the market growth.



The Global Enterprise Metadata Management market is forecast to reach USD 17.52 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Enterprise metadata management is the means of managing metadata, which provides additional information and context to other information and data assets of an industry. Metadata is information that represents the various facets of information assets, which improves its usability and enables easier management during its tenure.



The requirement for centralized data management, operational effectiveness, and data quality management, increasing business data volume and regulations, and risk and compliance management are supposed to fuel the growth of this market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2595



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



Adaptive, ASG Technologies, Cambridge Semantics, CentricMinds, Collibra, Data Advantage Group, IBM, Informatica, Oracle, and SAP, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Enterprise Metadata Management market.



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



On-Premise



Cloud



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Governance and compliance management



Risk management



Product and process management



Incident management



Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



BFSI



Telecommunication & IT



Retail and Ecommerce



Healthcare and Lifesciences



Manufacturing



Government and Defense



Energy and Utilities



Media and Entertainment



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2595



The Enterprise Metadata Management Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Enterprise Metadata Management market landscape



Key details about the regional segmentation of the Enterprise Metadata Management market



Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends



Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Enterprise Metadata Management industry



Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry



Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Enterprise Metadata Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Enterprise Metadata Management Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Enterprise Metadata Management Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Enterprise Metadata Management Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Enterprise Metadata Management Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2595



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Natural Language Processing (Nlp) Market Share



Itaconic Acid Market Trends



Friction Modifiers Market Outlook



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.