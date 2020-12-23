New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The Global Enterprise Metadata Management market is forecast to reach USD 17.52 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Enterprise metadata management is the means of managing metadata, which provides additional information and context to other information and data assets of an industry. Metadata is information that represents the various facets of information assets, which improves its usability and enables easier management during its tenure.



The region of Asia Pacific is set to grow with the highest rate owing to the developing IT industries as well as retail stores contributing to the growing field of audience analytics. Data collected from the interaction of audience with the interface of the system provides viable information about the demands as well as the requirements for the set of audience.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Enterprise Metadata Management industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Adaptive, ASG Technologies, Cambridge Semantics, CentricMinds, Collibra, Data Advantage Group, IBM, Informatica, Oracle, and SAP, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global enterprise metadata management market on the basis of deployment type, application type, end-users, and region:



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



On-Premise

Cloud



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Governance and compliance management

Risk management

Product and process management

Incident management

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



BFSI

Telecommunication & IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Enterprise Metadata Management market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Enterprise Metadata Management and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Governance and compliance management segment is set to experience a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period owing to the ever-growing need for data management. The administration becomes easier further when a solution is implemented for compliance management, which provides information regarding the same, allowing for modifications.



On-premise deployment solutions held a market share of 56.0% in the year 2018. This higher share corresponds to the ease of installation and availability of hardware solutions, which were cost-effective owing to the unavailability of other solutions.



Media and Entertainment industry is set to experience the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the immense data a media carries with respect to the increasing regulations regarding copyright infringement as well as for the security purposes inhibiting reproduction of the critical data.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. Developing countries like China and japan are quickly catching up with the growth in data management services. Management of metadata also ensures the security of that data, which promotes its utility in the developing sectors of finance as well as media and telecommunications.



The insights that are offered by this report of the Enterprise Metadata Management market are:



– Detailed Overview of Global Enterprise Metadata Management market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.



– Influential factors driving demand and constraints in the market.



– What is market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?



– What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Enterprise Metadata Management market?



– SWOT Analysis of each key players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter's five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.



