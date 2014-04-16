Enterprise Mobility Industry Report - Wireless Carrier Offerings Beyond MDM and BYOD Management

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Enterprise Mobility has been one of the most important issues for corporate IT department for the last few years and is expected to continue to be a top priority. Technology marches on while enterprise mobility divisions wrestle with BYOD, mobile device management, and other issues.



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It is of the upmost importance for fortune 1000 companies to stay abreast of the latest strategies for maintaining employee satisfaction while preserving the integrity of corporate assets and the security/privacy of enterprise data including customer information. This report provides the enterprise IT leader with information necessary to make good decisions, the wireless carrier with guidance in terms of corporate needs, and the vendor with information about feature/functionality necessary for their platforms and cloud-based services.



Table of Content



1. Introduction

1.1. Enterprise Challenges

1.2. Wireless Carriers and Enterprise Mobility



2. Mobile Device Diversity Management

2.1. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

2.2. Mobile Device Management (MDM)...



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