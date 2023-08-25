Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size Expected to Reach $63.6 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 25.1% CAGR

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2023 -- The global Enterprise Mobility Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2020 to USD 63.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



EMM is a software solution used by enterprises to manage, monitor, and secure mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, across all mobile platforms in an organization. EMM is also used to optimize the security and functionality of connected devices in enterprises, while simultaneously protecting the organization's network.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Mobility Management Market"



150 - Tables

64 - Figures

276 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31847012



Increasing use of devices and data by companies to know more about their core business processes driving the adoption of managed services segment of EMM platforms during the forecast period



Managed services are offered by third-party vendors that manage software and solution updates. These services help organizations monitor various endpoints and ensure that security policies are appropriately configured. Organizations that opt for managed services are able to receive scheduled reports on various devices. Managed services also provide access to industry best practices and deep-rooted transformation expertise without impairing the internal operations of organizations. They offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the EMM solution.



Rising need to secure data by large firms to drive the demand for on-premises to hold a larger market size



Data security concerns among the end-users is contributing to the higher adoption of on-premises EMM solution globally. The on-premised EMM solution is majorly deployed by the large organizations as it has better ability to invest. Moreover, large firms have wide variety of business segment with serving to broader geographical reason hence data security is of utmost importance.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. The North America EMM market holds the highest market share. Along with digitalization, the desire to increase the efficiency and productivity of mobile devices is one of the factor for the growth of the market. A surge in the dependence on BYOD and CYOD trends in the US and Canada provide employees real-time access to various data and applications, which has also led to the region adopting EMM solutions. An increase in the usage of mobile devices by employees at work is a norm practiced by companies of all sizes.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31847012



The major vendors offering EMM solutions are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), BlackBerry (Canada), VMware (US), SAP (Germany), Citrix (US), Matrix42 (Germany), MobileIron (US), Nationsky (China), Snow Software (Sweden), Sophos (UK), SOTI (Canada), Codeproof (US), Netplus Mobility (US), Hexnode (US), ManageEngine (US), Miradore (Finland), Quest Software (US), Ivanti(US), Scalefusion (India), 42Gears Mobility Systems (India), Social Mobile (US), AppTech (Switzerland), and Jamf (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Enterprise Mobility Management Market:



Rise of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Remote Work: The rising use of BYOD and remote work policies has raised the demand for EMM solutions. Businesses want to control and secure a wide range of devices that remotely access company networks and critical data.



Mobile Device Proliferation: Strong EMM techniques are now essential due to the increasing usage of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices for work. A big difficulty is managing and protecting a large number of devices with different operating systems and configurations.



Security worries and data protection: Cybersecurity attacks aimed at mobile devices and data breaches have raised worries about data security. To lessen these risks, EMM systems offer capabilities including device encryption, data loss prevention, and secure access restrictions.



Regulatory Compliance: Protecting sensitive data is required by regulations like GDPR and HIPAA, even when it is accessed from mobile devices. By implementing security guidelines and encryption, EMM solutions assist businesses in adhering to these laws.



Management of Mobile Applications: Businesses are putting more of an emphasis on controlling and protecting employee-owned mobile apps. While assuring the security of business data accessed through applications, EMM systems enable app deployment, monitoring, and updates.



Cloud Adoption: The switch to EMM solutions that are hosted in the cloud offers scalability, flexibility, and easier management. Remote working settings are catered for by cloud-based EMM platforms, which also eliminate the need for on-premises infrastructure.



Integration with Unified Endpoint Management (UEM): Organisations can manage mobile devices alongside more conventional endpoints like laptops and desktops from a single console thanks to the convergence of EMM and UEM solutions. Management and security operations are streamlined by this integrated approach.



Productivity and User Experience: EMM systems seek to strike a balance between security and user experience. For user productivity and happiness, it's essential to guarantee easy access to vital resources while upholding security precautions.



Artificial intelligence and automation: Improving threat detection, policy enforcement, and device management with AI and automation in EMM. Real-time security incident response and anomaly detection are made possible by these technologies.



Employee Privacy Issues: It's difficult to balance the needs of the business for security with those of the employees for privacy. EMM initiatives must protect business data while respecting employee privacy.



Mobile Threat Defence: As mobile threats develop, EMM solutions are incorporating capabilities for mobile threat defence to recognise and counteract malware, phishing, and other mobile-specific threats.



Evolving Mobile Platforms: EMM solutions must react to changes in mobile operating systems and platform updates in order to deliver compatibility and security improvements.



Competitive environment and innovation: EMM providers always develop new features, better user interfaces, and stronger security mechanisms. The competitive environment influences the creation of sophisticated EMM systems.



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=31847012



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



There is fierce rivalry in the enterprise mobility management (EMM) market, and there are many different market segments. The use of mobile devices for work and the adoption of remote work paradigms by organisations have led to substantial growth in the EMM market. The mobile device management, mobile application management, mobile content management, and mobile security solutions, organisation size (small, medium, and large enterprises), industry vertical (IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, etc.), and region can all be used to segment the market.



Established competitors in this cutthroat market, including VMware's Workspace ONE, Microsoft's Intune, and BlackBerry, have tapped into their knowledge to offer complete EMM solutions. They provide a wide range of features, from security enforcement to device and application control. Additionally, niche vendors and newcomers like MobileIron and Citrix concentrate on providing cutting-edge EMM solutions that meet changing customer needs including secure remote work and intuitive user interfaces. Unified methods for managing diverse endpoints and mobile devices are provided by UEM integrators like Ivanti as well as cloud heavyweights like IBM and their MaaS360 platform.



This market continues to be pushed by innovation, with improvements spurred by the diversifying platforms, changing threats, and the complexity of mobile environments. The incorporation of AI-driven threat detection, enhanced user interfaces, and solutions that address the complexities of BYOD and remote work scenarios further demonstrate the dynamic of the competitive field. EMM suppliers that can strike the proper balance and offer complete solutions are prepared to stand out in this crowded market as organisations prioritise both security and user experience.



Browse Other Reports:



Identity Verification Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Public Cloud Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Edge Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Data Pipeline Tools Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Wi-Fi Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/enterprise-mobility-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enterprise-mobility-management.asp