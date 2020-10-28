Enterprise Mobility Management Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 : Amtel, IBM, SAP

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), BlackBerry (Canada), Samsung (South Korea), Apple (United States), MobileIron (United States), Symantec (United States), Vmware (United States), Amtel (United States) and Citrix Systems (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Good Technology (United States), Sap (Germany), Soti (Canada) and Hyper Office (United States).



Enterprise Mobility Management is a process or a technology which helps in managing network, mobile device and computing services in respect to business perspective. It provides one platform to manage and secure endpoints, including personal and corporate-owned devices across iOS, macOS, android and windows. Enterprise mobility management combines Mobile Application Management (MAM), Mobile Device Management (MDM), and Mobile Information Management (MIM). All these mobility management are having different work application. MAM helps in controlling the application that is needed in an n organization, MIM ensures that only approved applications have access for corporate data, while MDM helps in locking mobile devices. Increasing usage of personal devices in the corporate environment is driving the market for enterprise mobility management.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On June 2018, the company named BlackBerry and Samsung announced the extension of their multi-year agreement regarding enterprise mobility solutions on which they have worked together since 2014

IBM launched a MaaS360 with Watson Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) which gives users one platform to manage and secure your personal belonging. It helps to ensure that mobile users get connected to corporate resources in less time.



Market Trend

- Increasing Trend of Bring Your Own Device across World Bolstered Expansion



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices Owing to Rising in Internet Reach and Usage

- Increase in Data and Mobile Devices



Opportunities

- Growing Count of Internet Subscribers in both Developed and Developing Countries

- Growing Internet Reach and Usage



Restraints

- High Initial Cost Required For the Deployment of Enterprise Mobility Management Solution

- Risk Associated With Use of Personal Devices



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness Regarding Enterprise Mobility Management

- Issue Related to Government Regulations and Complications



The Enterprise Mobility Management market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Enterprise Mobility Management Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Enterprise Mobility Management Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet), Application (Automotive, BFSI, Consumer goods and retail, Government and defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics, Telecom and IT, Travel and transportation), End-users (Large Enterprises, Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), OS (IOS and Mac OS, Windows, Others), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Others), Services (Support and Maintenance Services, Professional Services), Solution (Mobile Content Management (MCM) Solution, Mobile Application Management (MAM) Solution, Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution, Others))

5.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Enterprise Mobility Management Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



