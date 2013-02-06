Enterprise Mobility Market in India 2012 - Update - New Market Report Now Available

New Software research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Major industry verticals including Retail, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance followed by Pharmaceuticals, Transportation and Logistics happen to be the foremost adopters of enterprise mobility in India. Growth in nation's GDP has infused a significant boost within these industries, as a result of which an urge to attain maximum work efficiency from the workforce and manage an optimal profitability has risen amongst majority of enterprises. Adoption of enterprise mobility in India has already attained a full swing and is expected to intensify in the near future, thereby providing ample opportunities for vendors to capitalize on.
The report begins with an introduction section, explaining the enterprise mobility architecture and its stakeholders, followed by a realistic illustration of the entire ecosystem and the respective players operating within the system.
Market overview section of the report talks about the Indian market as a whole and highlights crucial aspects of the market such as factors driving the market and major mobility adopting verticals. The section features forecasted market figures (2011-2015e) and a split of the market with respect to the large business, government & Education sector and SMBs in 2011. It also features a section on Bring your Own Device (BYOD) wherein a basic explanation on its advantage and associated concerns has been furnished in brief. Enterprise mobility opportunity section provides readers with a strategic forecast of the potential enterprise mobility users by the end of 2015. Going with the current trends in the market, India will have a sizeable population of around 130 mn Smartphone equipped workforce population by the end of 2015. Post enterprise mobility adoption, some of the key business functions which are affected positively have been illustrated with respect to their priority. Moving along, the report lists some generic benefits of enterprise mobility adoption. The section also lists down a comparative study of the demand scenario of some of the key business functions, business solutions and mobile platforms. The section has been designed specifically to provide readers with a clear picture of the demand scenario in the coming 2-3 years. Currently, Small and Medium Businesses in India contribute to about 65% of the overall market. The market share is expected to reach a figure close to 70% by the end of 2015.
Areas of implementation section, explains the role of enterprise mobility within the major operational functions of an organization. The report also states the major technologies used for mobilizing enterprise data and an explanation of the key solutions available in the market.
