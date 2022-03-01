Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- The Latest Released Enterprise Payment Platform market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Enterprise Payment Platform market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Enterprise Payment Platform market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as ACI Worldwide (United States), Adyen (Netherlands), Oracle Corporation (United States), Aliant Payments (United States), Alipay (China), Apple Pay (United States), FattMerchant (United States), Fiserv (United States), Global Payments (United States) and JPMorgan Chase (United States).

On the basis of geography, the market of Enterprise Payment Platform has been segmented into . If we see Market by Deployment Mode, the sub-segment i.e. Cloud will boost the Enterprise Payment Platform market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Enterprise, the sub-segment i.e. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) will boost the Enterprise Payment Platform market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Growth Drivers

Integration with Machine Learning programs across the AI-based platforms

Greater Customer Satisfaction, Due to Cost and Time efficiency

Influencing Trend

Implementation of upcoming Technologies such as Block Chain & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Digitization in Payment systems across the globe

Restraints

Chances of Cyber Theft

Information Leakage on sensitive Payment Transactions

Opportunities

Most Emerging countries are yet to implement Technologically Advance Payment Systems

Challenges

Shift from Traditional Approach to Software based Payment Platform

Fierce competitive pressures

Key Market Developments:

On 12th March, 2021 - Vietcombank launched "VCB CashUp" powered by iGTB's Payments and Cash Management, a Modern Infrastructure platform built with Superior Technology and Expertise to address the challenges of the Payments and On 12th March, 2021 - IFS launched cloud-Based, containerized ERP platform. Aimed to CIOs hosting flexibility, and better Payment Management

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways (As on November 17, 2020) – Provides Framework for opening and operation of accounts including settlement of payments for electronic payment transactions involving intermediaries. and Payment services (PSD 2) Directive (EU) - European regulation for electronic payment services. It aims to make European payments more secure, facilitate innovation, and assist banking services in adapting to new technologies. PSD2 demonstrates the growing importance of Application Program Interfaces (APIs) in various financial sectors.

Enterprise Payment Platform Market comprises of High Degree of competition, well established players have an Edge over the new Entrants in terms of customer base & Better serviceability & Maintenance for their products & understand the consumer requirements well. Players are concentrated Majority in North America & Asia, Particularly in the United States & China. Currently key players are in the industry are looking to enhance their existing range of product by Implementing advance Technologies and at the same time deliver quality Payment Systems for changing regulatory Environment across core areas including Payment Platforms & Customer Service. Significant Merger & Acquisitions have happened in the recent years thus indicating towards the growth potential in the Customer Enterprise Payment Platform Market.



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:



In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.



- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal and sustainability)



