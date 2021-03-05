Enterprise Performance Management Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 : Major Giants Workiva, Emtec, Anaplan

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Performance Management Market with latest edition released by AMA.

IBM (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (United States), Workiva (United States), HCL Technologies (India), KPMG (Netherlands), SAS Institute (United States), Capgemini (France), CA Technologies (United States), Microstrategy (United States), The Hackett Group (United States), Emtec (India), Anaplan (United States), Host Analytics (United States), Adaptive Insights (United States)



Brief Summary of Enterprise Performance Management:

Enterprise Performance Management is a process supported through planning, reporting, and business intelligence software, which allows an organization to connect its strategy with planning and execution. Some of the key components of EPM systems include planning, budgeting, and forecasting capabilities and the ability to monitor performance measures (KPIs), provide analysis, and manage reporting. Moreover, EPM also comprises the financial close, consolidate, and report process. Ultimately, these suites of solutions are to support the business by linking the strategic plan with the annual budget and the periodic forecast using both bottom-up and a top-down methodology.



Market Trends:

- Expansion from Product to Channel And Customer Profitability Analysis

- Management Accountingâ€™s Expanding Role With Enterprise Performance Management (EPM)

- The Shift to Predictive Accounting



Market Drivers:

- Demand for Reducing Operational Costs and Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

- Need to Improve Business Performance and Adoption of Data-Driven Decision-Making

- Need to Make Business Strategies Transparent to All Employees



Market Restraints:

- Lack of Awareness and Knowledge among Enterprises May Hinder the Growth



by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, IT and Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Business Function (Finance, Human Resources, Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing, Others), Component (Solutions, Services {Professional Services & Managed Services})



- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



