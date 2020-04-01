Enterprise Performance Management Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2025 – Adaptive Insights, Anaplan, BOARD International

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Enterprise performance management (EPM) is the process of monitoring performance across the enterprise with the goal of improving business performance. An EPM software integrates and analyzes data from various sources, which include front office and back office applications, data warehouses, and external data sources. Advanced EPM systems support many performance methodologies and features such as the balanced scorecard, dashboards, and user-friendly handles to track the data of performance-related processes across all the department, including finance, sales, human resources, marketing, and others.



EPM includes management processes such as budgeting, planning, forecasting, modeling, consolidating results & closing books on periodic basis, reporting results to internal & external stakeholders, and analyzing performance based on plan, divisions, or products. EPM software aids to drive accountability across the enterprise by aligning financial, strategic, and operational goals, extending budgeting participants and permitting managers with additional timely information. Other indicators that are used as a measure in EPM software are return on investment (ROI), revenue costs, overhead costs, and operational costs.



Major Key Players of the Enterprise Performance Management Market are:

Adaptive Insights, Anaplan, BOARD International, Host Analytics, IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle, SAP SE, CCH Tagetik (Wolters Kluwer NV), Workiva, and Epicor Software Corporation.



Get sample copy of "Enterprise Performance Management Market" at: https://bit.ly/2WXoezZ



The global enterprise performance management market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in need for making business strategy transparent to all employees, increased focus on core business & improve scalability, and rise in need to improve business performance. In addition, the ability to spend more time analyzing financial data instead of overseeing a finance system drives the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of planning accuracy & outcome predictability fuels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud-based EPM software is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years for the market growth across the globe. However, implementation risks and shifting of workload from on premise to cloud restrain the market growth.



The global enterprise performance management market is segmented based on component, deployment, function, industry vertical, and geography. By component, the market is divided into software and services. Depending on deployment, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of function, it is fragmented into finance, human resource (HR), supply chain, and others. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Enterprise Performance Management Market covered are:

Software and Service



Major Applications of Enterprise Performance Management Market covered are:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Enterprise Performance Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Enterprise Performance Management market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Enterprise Performance Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Enterprise Performance Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/2R1mKkB



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Performance Management Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Performance Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Performance Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Enterprise Performance Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Performance Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Performance Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Enterprise Performance Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Enterprise Performance Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Enterprise Performance Management Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Enterprise Performance Management Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/3aB9kDt



In the end, Enterprise Performance Management industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/