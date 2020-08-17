Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Enterprise Performance Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Enterprise Performance Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Enterprise Performance Management Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Enterprise Performance Management Market are:

IBM (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (United States), Workiva (United States), HCL Technologies (India), KPMG (Netherlands), SAS Institute (United States) , Capgemini (France),CA Technologies (United States), Microstrategy (United States), The Hackett Group (United States), Emtec (India), Anaplan (United States) , Host Analytics (United States), Adaptive Insights (United States)



Brief Overview on Enterprise Performance Management

Enterprise Performance Management is a process supported through planning, reporting, and business intelligence software, which allows an organization to connect its strategy with planning and execution. Some of the key components of EPM systems include planning, budgeting, and forecasting capabilities and the ability to monitor performance measures (KPIs), provide analysis, and manage reporting. Moreover, EPM also comprises the financial close, consolidate, and report process. Ultimately, these suites of solutions are to support the business by linking the strategic plan with the annual budget and the periodic forecast using both bottom-up and a top-down methodology.



Recent Development in Global Enterprise Performance Management Market:

On 5 March 2018, Host Analytics, the leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions, introduced Project Orion, a revolutionary offering aimed at disrupting the EPM market by introducing the worldâ€™s first EPM product specifically designed for business users, as opposed to finance professionals.



Market Drivers

- Demand for Reducing Operational Costs and Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

- Need to Improve Business Performance and Adoption of Data-Driven Decision-Making

- Need to Make Business Strategies Transparent to All Employees

-



Market Trend

- Expansion from Product to Channel And Customer Profitability Analysis

- Management Accountingâ€™s Expanding Role With Enterprise Performance Management (EPM)

- The Shift to Predictive Accounting

-



Market Challenges

- Lack of Skilled Workforce May Pose the Challenge for the Market



Market Restraints:

- Lack of Awareness and Knowledge among Enterprises May Hinder the Growth



Market Opportunities:

- Higher Adoption of Third-Party IT Platforms

- The Emerging Growth from the Developing Countries

- Higher Adoption by Small & Medium Enterprises

-



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



