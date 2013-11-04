Enterprise Quality LinkedIn Sales Training for Individuals

Santa Rosa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Technology has changed the game of sales. LinkedIn, Twitter, Youtube and a host of other online tools have made the job of the salesperson harder than it’s even been. And businesses that don’t take steps to adjust to this changing dynamic are going to fall to younger, more nimble, tech-savvy competitors.



For thirty years, Kurt Shaver has been in the sales trenches – first as a Silicon Valley trail blazer closing million dollar tech deals and now as a speaker and trainer to sales organizations who want to intergrate the tools of social selling into their internal sales process.



“People still think of LinkedIn as a resume site,” Shaver says, “But LinkedIn is really a sales and marketing site – where you put your best professional foot forward in order to connect with decision-makers and close deals.



“If you have a sales team it’s your responsibility to make sure your people are representing your company and brand online. And that means they need to have a killer profile that makes them stand out from competitors in the same space.



“And if your sales people are not using LinkedIn properly to actively find customers, they are missing opportunities.”



Shaver’s company, The Sales Foundry (www.thesalesfoundry.com), has offered comprehensive boot camp-style online corportate training to sales teams for more than 2 years with the goal of changing how sales people operate.



“It’s actually an intensive program with 4 live one-hour webinars and 27 daily action items emailed out over the course of a month.



“It’s been a big hit with a nu ber of industries including insurance and technology companies and their resellers. But I’m getting more and more people asking for individual programs.”



In September, The Sales Foundry launched it’s first automated Social Selling Boot Camp with the same webinars and action items as the corporate version – but tailored to individual sales reps.



http://thesalesfoundry.com/social-selling-boot-camp-30-day-self-study-system/



This new program is designed to help salespeople in ANY B2B industry use LinkedIn more efficiently to find, connect and close more business deals.



About The Sales Foundry

The Sales Foundry is a corporate sales training company that teaches sales teams how to use the tools of social selling like LinkedIn more effectively.



For more information visit http://www.thesalesfoundry.com or call 707-542-9022



Contact

Kurt Shaver

Kurt@thesalesfoundry.com

Santa Rosa, CA