Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- Growing Demand for High Performance Computing will help to boost global enterprise quantum computing market. Quantum computer is basically dissimilar than conventional & supercomputers and use the technology based on quantum phenomena. Quantum computers are established on the principle of superposition which permits them to reach high computational power required for advanced applications including cryptography, machine learning and drug discovery. Quantum computing application developers have ongoing testing encryption algorithms with quantum keys which is probable to offer protected encryption for the security of data against the computational power of future systems. Moreover, quantum computing implements complex calculations expertly when compared with classical computers and this factor majorly fuels the growth of the enterprise quantum computing market application all over the world. There are various applications of enterprise quantum computing including machine learning/deep learning, optimization of traffic, financial analysis, simulation & data modelling, cyber security, and others.

Latest released the research study on Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Enterprise Quantum Computing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Enterprise Quantum Computing Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market are:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), Intel Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), D-Wave Systems Inc. (Canada), Google LLC (United States), International Business Management , Corporation (IBM) (United States), Cisco Systems (



Market Drivers

Rising Adoption in Investments in Quantum Computing Technology

Upsurge in Demand for High Performance Computing

Growth in Demand from Medical Research and Financial Industry



Market Trend

Increase in Requirement for Secure Computing Platforms

Growing In Use of Simulation As Well As Modeling in Quantum Computing



Market Restraints:

Rising Concern about Error Correction Issues

Operational Challenges and Stability Associated With Quantum Computing



The Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI, Optimization, Simulation & Data Modelling, Cyber Security), (), Technology (Quantum Annealing, Superconducting, Trapped Ion, Quantum Dot), Industry Vertical (Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense), Hardware (Quantum Processing Units (QPU), Dilution Refrigerator, I/O Subsystem), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



