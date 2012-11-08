Eide Bailly Expands Into Ogden, Utah

Ogden, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Eide Bailly, a regional public accounting and business advisory firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Schmitt, Griffiths, Smith & Co. (SGS) in Ogden, UT on Nov. 1, 2012. This addition will bring Eide Bailly's total staff to 1,200, including 165 partners. The office occupies the third floor of the Prudential building in South Ogden.



“The expansion will enable us to provide additional benefits to clients through expanded service lines,” said Jerry Topp, managing partner of Eide Bailly. “It will also provide increased opportunities for our team to grow professionally under strong training, mentorship and leadership development programs.”



The new Ogden location is a continuation of Eide Bailly’s existing growth strategy to connect contiguous geographies. The addition of this office to the Eide Bailly family will connect the company’s Phoenix, Denver, Boise and Billings practice areas. Eide Bailly accounting professionals based in the Ogden office provide personal service to clients locally and throughout the Intermountain West. The firm focuses on providing accounting, audit and tax services, as well as a full line of business advisory services for clients in various industries, including manufacturing and distribution, financial institutions, health care, non-profit and many others. Click on the link for more information on enterprise risk management.



Eide Bailly offers a team environment that is family-friendly with a work-life-balance philosophy. Finance professionals looking for a career where they can be more than accountants will enjoy a supportive and caring work environment, where fun is encouraged and individual contributions are valued. Professionals can expect a different experience working at Eide Bailly – one that is truly caring and supportive, where individual team members can make an impact.



For additional information about the new Eide Bailly location and career opportunities, visit www.eidebailly.com.



About Eide Bailly LLP

Eide Bailly provides 40,000 clients across the nation with the core services of audit & assurance and tax, as well as expanded services, including: accounting services, employee benefits, enterprise risk management, financial services, forensic & valuation, technology consulting, transaction services and wealth management. The Firm has additional offices located in Phoenix, Ariz.; Boulder, Denver, Frisco, Golden, Grand Junction and Vail, Colo.; Boise, Idaho; Dubuque, Iowa; Mankato and Minneapolis, Minn.; Billings, Mont.; Fargo and Bismarck, N.D.; Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla., as well as Sioux Falls and Aberdeen, S.D.