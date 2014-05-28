New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market - Global Advancements, Demand Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market (On Premise, On Demand, Social Collaboration, Enterprise Social Networks) - Global Advancements, Demand Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)
The ESS market redefines the traditional collaboration suite by bringing in a social angle to it. These solutions are not just confined to traditional email and online meetings but also extend their offerings to social networking functionality such as micro-blogging, wikis, profiles, tagging, and feeds. These solutions don't just cater to employees within organizations, but are also aimed at expanding their reach across channel partners and customers, thereby expanding their reach across departmental and geographical boundaries. Social software suite includes social networking, social content, and social collaboration.
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Components of an enterprise social suite:
- Social collaboration: Social collaboration comprises sharing, distribution of information amongst users, document sharing, emails, instant messaging, online meetings, webinars, video conferences, and screen sharing, amongst others
- Social content: Social content applications support explicit sharing of content items along social networks. As a category, social content includes video or media-sharing, as well as other ways to share or raise awareness of content
- Social networking: Social networks can support basic communications as well as the sharing of information via bookmarks, news feeds, people search engines, comments, photo sharing, sharing documents, sharing reports and tasks, application activities, content, ideas, favorites, and ratings. Social networking is an integration of various social software functions into one environment
MarketsandMarkets forecasts an explosion in cloud-based services globally. The reasons for affinity towards cloud-based services include its reduced licensing costs, the ability to cut out unnecessary IT staff focus on maintenance, and the flexibility in expansion of businesses. In order to harness the benefits of a cloud model deployment, enterprises should first analyze the benefits of their existing set-up as well as those that a cloud-based service can give them.
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