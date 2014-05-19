Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- ReportsnReports.com adds Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market (On Premise, On Demand, Social Collaboration, Enterprise Social Networks) - Global Advancements, Demand Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019) new report in its store.



The ESS market redefines the traditional collaboration suite by bringing in a social angle to it. These solutions are not just confined to traditional email and online meetings but also extend their offerings to social networking functionality such as micro-blogging, wikis, profiles, tagging, and feeds. These solutions don’t just cater to employees within organizations, but are also aimed at expanding their reach across channel partners and customers, thereby expanding their reach across departmental and geographical boundaries. Social software suite includes social networking, social content, and social collaboration.



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Components of an enterprise social suite:



- Social collaboration: Social collaboration comprises sharing, distribution of information amongst users, document sharing, emails, instant messaging, online meetings, webinars, video conferences, and screen sharing, amongst others

- Social content: Social content applications support explicit sharing of content items along social networks. As a category, social content includes video or media-sharing, as well as other ways to share or raise awareness of content

- Social networking: Social networks can support basic communications as well as the sharing of information via bookmarks, news feeds, people search engines, comments, photo sharing, sharing documents, sharing reports and tasks, application activities, content, ideas, favorites, and ratings. Social networking is an integration of various social software functions into one environment



Forecasts an explosion in cloud-based services globally. The reasons for affinity towards cloud-based services include its reduced licensing costs, the ability to cut out unnecessary IT staff focus on maintenance, and the flexibility in expansion of businesses. In order to harness the benefits of a cloud model deployment, enterprises should first analyze the benefits of their existing set-up as well as those that a cloud-based service can give them.



The challenge lies in positioning the software in the traditional frameset of an enterprise. ESS cannot survive in an autocratic culture. It’s highly likely that such a management perceives the transparency and flexibility of ESS as tools that employees can use to clandestinely undermine authority. Such a setup will question whether an internal social network makes sense for their corporate culture. If there is too much officialdom and managerial visual projection associated with the corporate social environment, some task teams might find it easier to team up through a Facebook group or any other freemium products. There is also a possibility that people, who are not fully aware of the benefits of social software, sidetrack it as a frolicsome, time-wasting medium to share jokes and family photos. In this sense, a comparison with Facebook or even using the word ‘social’ will make it more difficult to sell the concept internally, especially for the SMEs and SOHOs. With a lack of proper knowledge, there is also a possibility of sidetracking the enterprise software or even comparing it to freeware like Skype among others.



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There are various assumptions that we have taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise. Few of global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways –



- This report segments the market into devices and applications, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.

- This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisition and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of 10 top players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.

- The report helps them understand the pulse of the market. The report provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.