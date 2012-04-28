Enterprise Social Software Market in North America 2010-2014 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2012 -- The Enterprise Social Software market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the adoption of easy-to-use social media interfaces in enterprises. The Enterprise Social Software market in North America has also been witnessing the development of hybrid deployment models. However, implementation of enterprise social software at varying levels of the organization could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Enterprise Social Software Market in North America 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on North American countries; it also covers the Enterprise Social Software market in the North America landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Jive Software Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59660/enterprise-social-software-market-in-north-america-2010-2014.html