For many organizations, 2020 was a year when the business went into survival mode. Entire workforces went online, brick and mortar enterprises went digital and it became crucial, almost everywhere, to speed up digital transformation so as not to get left behind. Now that we're in 2021, there is a chance for every organization to move beyond survival mode and into something more growth-driven and profitable - and enterprise solutions jobs are likely to form the core workforce able to make this happen. Some of the trends that could potentially drive this accelerated interest in enterprise solutions include a speeding up of cloud migration, the increasing role of edge computing, far more use of automation on a much wider scale and the need to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) to gain business insight. An example of this in action came from a recent PwC study, which identified that 25% of companies reported widespread adoption of AI in 2020, up from 18% the year before. Recovery from 2020 and the impact of the pandemic is going to require strategic planning and use of resources with enterprise solutions that deliver optimized processes and critical business insight with the power to fuel evolution and growth.



Established in 2013, Glocomms connects the talent behind transformative technology to the businesses making things happen. The firm has an in-depth knowledge of IT and technology jobs and many individual areas of this fast-growing industry, including enterprise solutions jobs. The team of specialist consultants is trained to offer creative and effective recruitment solutions that integrate the need for a selection of permanent, temporary and multi-hire recruitment roles. Resourceful and committed consultants can deliver a range of support, from operating as a specialist enterprise solutions recruiter to delving into expertise and connections in other areas as diverse as data and analytics, cyber security and cloud and infrastructure. Glocomms is a truly global organization, spanning 12 countries, with a staff of 750 highly trained consultants with access to the latest recruitment technology. The firm has worked tirelessly to establish an extensive network of one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning over 60 nations. These resources and connections make the firm a stand-out partner to businesses looking to recruit for diversity, growth, innovation and evolution as well as talented people keen to find the right environment in which to thrive. The focus is always on building long-term relationships and embedding resilience through the right recruitment moves.



Glocomms has extensive experience across the entire technology sector and has worked with a wide range of organizations, from innovative start-ups to international powerhouses. A commitment to quality and innovation has seen the firm become the go-to IT and Technology recruitment agency for a large group of world-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International Group. Glocomms consultants are trained to use extensive industry knowledge, as well as the understanding that every search for talent has an individual set of parameters and goals, to create bespoke hiring solutions that achieve optimum outcomes. As the world increasingly looks towards the technology sector to solve many of the most pressing issues of the day, now is a very exciting time to be searching for enterprise solutions jobs, as well as those in data analytics, commercial services, development and engineering and cloud computing. Glocomms is able to offer roles across the technology sector in locations nationwide in the USA, including major hubs such as Dallas and New York, San Francisco, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston - and many more across the country. These are just some of the positions that are available: Sales Engineer [Remote], Software Engineer, Digital Forensics Manager/Team Leader [DFIR], Regional Sales Director [NE], Offensive Security Engineer, Director of Product Management [Threat Intel & Risk Management] and Senior Application Security Engineer. Get in contact with a Glocomms consultant today if you're keen to take a stellar next step in your career or are looking to build a strong, creative and resilient team.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



https://www.glocomms.com.



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.