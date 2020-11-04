Enterprise Solutions Jobs in the US – The Fasted Growing Segment in the IT Industry, Professionals in High Demand Across the Country

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- As businesses grow so does their need for for diversifying their software. This is where enterprise solutions come into play as they are designed to integrate multiple facets of a company's business. The productivity levels of a business will naturally increase with the use of an efficient enterprise solutions team. Currently, the enterprise solutions sector is the fastest growing in the tech sector, as reported by Statista. It is an exciting time to join the sector as the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the employment of software developers will increase by 21% and systems developers by 10% over the next decade. Glocomms are a leading specialist recruiter in enterprise solutions for the US offering job opportunities across the country from New York to Los Angeles, Dallas to Chicago and San Francisco to Charlotte. The firm also works with a core value of recruitment beyond borders to ensure no opportunity is missed for candidates with global potential.



Glocomms was founded in 2013 and has since been working around the clock to create bespoke recruitment solutions for a number of specialist IT and technology sectors in the US, including: enterprise solutions, commercial services, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. The firm are thriving in the sector and despite the recent disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, are leading the way to sourcing top tier candidates for leading companies in the tech industry. As part of the Phaidon International group the firm are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations. Glocomms have 750+ employees and consultants who have built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals in 60+ countries from the bases of the 12+ office locations the firm calls home. Glocomms are proud to help secure business-critical talent and provide peace of mind in doing so. The firm have invested heavily in the recruitment of their consultants to ensure they are trained in the best-in-class recruitment technology which enables precise, efficient results for candidates and clients.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT and technology recruitment sectors and help them secure top talent."



Glocomms have reimagined the recruitment process over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure they produce optimal results. The firm have put together a report detailing advice and guidance on creating a healthy work-life balance for employees. Employers are encouraged to take a look at the report which will offer tips on increasing productivity and happiness for their staff. Glocomms are committed to continuously sourcing innovative ways of advancing the work environment for the benefit of candidates and clients.



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) are two types of software which are being use in increasingly high amounts by companies throughout the US. Statista reported that the spending for ERP, globally, exceeded $82.6 billion in 2017, a huge figure which emphasises the high demand for professionals to take on roles in the sector. Roles currently available through Glocomms include: senior account manager, senior director – threat intelligence, service delivery manager, ACI engineer, ASR engineer, Salesforce CommerceCloud b2b, Salesforce marketing cloud expert, enterprise account executive, tier 1 + tier 2 support analyst – cyber tech support analyst and senior SE – IoT and networking security, to name just a few.



