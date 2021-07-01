Enterprise Solutions Recruitment in the IT and Technology Sectors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- As cloud services have expanded, we have increasingly become used to being able to access them whenever we want to, regardless of spikes in demand or other availability factors. The way that this is now facilitated is via hyperconverged data center appliances because they provide the speed to satisfy overwhelming demand being generated by billions of people all over the world, every hour of every day. Hyperconverged appliances are powerful, next generation machines that have everything going for them, including computing power, storage and networking. For about half a decade now the hyperconverged infrastructure system has been one of the biggest trends in IT and even the pandemic couldn't slow down the market for this technology. Some of the biggest names in hyperconverged infrastructure include Dell, Nutanix and Huawei. The 2020 market amounted to $7.8 billion, up from $6 billion the previous year. By 2025 this will be more than $27 billion.



Glocomms is a leading specialist in IT and technology hiring, including enterprise solutions recruitment. The firm's history goes back to 2013 and the business has grown alongside the fast-expanding IT and technology market, adapting to accommodate new sectors and growth. Areas of expertise include enterprise solutions recruitment, as well as cybersecurity and data and analytics Glocomms has a flexible and expert approach that has attracted organizations of all sizes to the business, from SMEs through to large global brands. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enables the team to solve the key challenge of talent for organizations and connect individuals to opportunities where they can make career-defining next moves. Glocomms has a reach that extends across the USA, including major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as many other locations in between.



As well as national strength in enterprise solutions recruitment - and the broader IT recruitment market - Glocomms also benefits from a unique international perspective that comes from being part of a global workforce with a presence in 60 countries. The firm is also the go to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. Internal culture is highly valued at Glocomms and consultants are trained on an ongoing basis, working with the best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to continually deliver the best results. The firm is an obvious first choice for ambitious individuals and growing enterprises keen to streamline the hiring process and enjoy the peace of mind of knowing that it is in safe hands. There are many different opportunities available via Glocomms in the USA, including: Senior Full Stack Software Engineer, Systems Security Engineer, Director of Security Technology, Technology Risk Officer and Principal Threat Engineer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.