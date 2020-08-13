Enterprise Storage Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- Global Enterprise Storage Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Enterprise Storage Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dell EMC (United States), Hitachi Data Systems (United States), Hewlett-Packard (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Lenovo (China), Samsung (South Korea), SanDisk (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), NetApp (United States), American Megatrends (United States), DataDirect Networks (United States), Dot Hill Systems (United States), Imation Corp (United States) and NEC Corp (Japan) etc.



Enterprise Storage Market Overview:



If you are involved in the Enterprise Storage industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Recently, Hitachi Vantara Redefines Enterprise Storage With AI-Driven Data Center Operations Solutions: Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform 5000 Series And New Hitachi Ops Center Software and On 20 Feb 2019, Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology, announced that it has begun mass producing the industry?s largest capacity Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) solid-state drive (SSD) the PM1643 for use in next-generation enterprise storage systems. Leveraging Samsung?s latest V-NAND technology with 64-layer, 3-bit 512-gigabit (Gb) chips, the 30.72 terabyte (TB) drive delivers twice the capacity and performance of the previous 15.36TB high-capacity lineup introduced in March 2016.,



Enterprise Storage Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025



Enterprise Storage research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The segments and sub-section of Enterprise Storage market are shown below:



Market Drivers

- Investments from Professional Services and Banking organizations

- Infrastructure Modernization

- Increasing Demand from third Platform Technologies, Data Localization, Surveillance, Etc.

- Adoption of New Age Technologies Such As IoT, RPA, AI, and Blockchain



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

- The Emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning



Restraints

- Data Security is a Major Factor Hampering the Growth of the Market



Opportunities

Evolution of Big Data Analytics and Surging Demand for Data Storage from Various Industry Verticals



Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Dell EMC (United States), Hitachi Data Systems (United States), Hewlett-Packard (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Lenovo (China), Samsung (South Korea), SanDisk (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), NetApp (United States), American Megatrends (United States), DataDirect Networks (United States), Dot Hill Systems (United States), Imation Corp (United States) and NEC Corp (Japan) etc



If opting for the Global version of Enterprise Storage Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Enterprise Storage market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Enterprise Storage near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Enterprise Storage market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



