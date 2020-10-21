Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Enterprise Thin Clients Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



A thin client is a lightweight computer that has been optimized for establishing a remote connection with a server-based computing environment. The server does most of the work, which can include launching software programs, crunching numbers, and storing data. This contrast with a fat client or a conventional personal computer; the former is also intended for working in a client-server model but has significant local processing power, while the latter aims to perform its function mostly locally. Enterprise thin clients is a thin client especially for enterprise use.



Top Leading Companies of Global Enterprise Thin Clients Market are Start, HP, NComputing, Dell (Wyse), Centerm, VXL Technology, Sun Microsy, GWI, Igel, Guoguang, Fujitsu and others.



Industry News and Updates:



HP introduces new Chrome Enterprise and thin client solutions



September 28, 2020 – HP announced sleek, purpose-built HP cloud devices, reinvented for frontline workers, home and office navigators, and mobile trailblazers, designed with powerful AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors and powerful Intel Core 10th generation processors, can be deployed rapidly and is easy to manage and secure.



HP expanded its Chromebook portfolio with the HP Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise powered by the newest AMD Ryzen C-Series Mobile Processor. Delivering a premium experience for business users, the Pro c645 provides enhanced multitasking and graphic performance, giving users a smooth experience with multi-media production and video conferencing. Wi-Fi 6 delivers 3x faster speeds and up to 4x capacity (compared to Wi-Fi 5) making users more productive with the ability to connect regardless of where they are. It features elevated security and privacy from the inside out starting with Chrome OS that's inherently secure, an HP Privacy Camera with shutter to quickly open and close for personal privacy, and an optional fingerprint sensor that securely unlocks the device in a flash. Empowered with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, the Pro c645 provides enterprise-class manageability and security with outstanding simplicity to save IT departments time and money.



VXL announce new micro Thin Client to Go



17 Sep 2019 – Manchester, UK - VXL, a leader in both thin client hardware and endpoint management and digital signage software solutions, launches its new CloudDesktop On the Go, a flexible and cost-effective thin client on a USB key, that repurposes compatible PCs into fully operational Linux thin clients.



CloudDesktop On the Go allows businesses to extend the life of ageing PC hardware by using it to access server-hosted computing sessions or virtual desktop infrastructure. Users simply plug CloudDesktop On the Go into a PC and boot from it. The VXL Gio Linux firmware is instantly useable without overwriting the local OS and the converted PC can be managed as thin client. Frank Noon, VP Worldwide Sales commented, "CloudDesktop On the Go, is perfect for businesses that want to provide remote and mobile workers with simple and secure access to their VDI environments, giving them freedom to operate while protecting networks and sensitive data."

"And, because CloudDesktop On the Go is a no-nonsense out of the box solution, companies can quickly scale up deployments, while also lower their PC replacement costs," he added. CloudDesktop On the Go can be accessed from any USB-bootable PC, laptop, tablet or thin client that meets the minimum requirements of an x86, 64-bit processor and 2GB RAM. Available in an ultra-compact USB 3.0 form factor, with backward compatibility to USB 2.0, CloudDesktop On the Go also includes Citrix, VMware, RDS, Firefox and Google Chrome clients.



HP Announces Its Most Powerful Thin Client & Other VDI Solutions



August 21, 2019: Ahead of VMworld 2019 next week, HP announced today what it is referring to as the world's most powerful thin client, the HP t740. The company is also announcing a self-defending thin client in the HP t640. For other VDI solutions the company is announcing HP ThinPro PC Converter and HP Device Manager 5.0.

Thin clients have firmly found their niche and are now expanding in adoption. As more and more companies move to or start in the cloud, thin clients become an attractive option. HP is revamping its already impressive line of thin clients to be even more powerful, secure, and easier to manage. On the more powerful front is the HP t740. The t740 is aimed at graphics- intensive virtual, cloud, and local computing environments. Aside from being powerful (supporting up to four UHD/4K displays), the t740 is aimed to be futureproof and secure.



On The Basis Of Product, The Enterprise Thin Clients Market Is Primarily Split Into



Traditional Thin Clients

Cloud-based Thin Clients



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Finance & Insurance

Manufacturing

Logistics

Government

Education

Telecom

Others



This report focuses on Enterprise Thin Clients volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Enterprise Thin Clients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



