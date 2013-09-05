Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Enterprise Video Market (Conferencing, Webcasting, Video on Demand, Video Streaming, Asset Management, CMS, Video Collaboration, Video Analytics, Video Security, Managed Services) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The globalization of companies has amplified the need for effective communication system across all regions and verticals. Enterprises have been witnessing a growing need for video interfaces in communication purposes, due to its ability to improve productivity and outreach. Enterprise video brings flexibility in remote working conditions and reduces the overall capital expenditure. Increasing adoption of cloud technologies and BYOD culture are the key driving forces for enterprise video market. As a result, enterprise video market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.
With the advent of new technologies, there has been advent of advanced video platforms. These new platforms involve the use of high definition content, smart cloud and social data analytics, immersive telepresence and unified communication systems. There is an inclination for various hardware, software and services vendors to provide solutions, involving ingestion, annotation, cataloguing, storage, retrieval and distribution of video content in market. Few of the leading companies in the enterprise video market are Cisco Systems, Avaya, Polycom, Kontiki and AVI-SPL, Inc.
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The research report provides an overview, overall market study and segmentation based on various technologies, applications, regions and verticals for the global enterprise video market. Furthermore, the report gives detailed analysis on global trends and forecasts, competitive landscape and analysis on VC funding and M&A, related to enterprise video market.
The Enterprise Video market research report categorizes the global enterprise video market on the basis of hardware, software, services, delivery modes, applications, verticals and regions. It also forecasts volumes, revenues and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets:
On the basis of hardware:
The enterprise video market is segmented on the basis of hardware, such as video casting devices, video recording and storage devices, video management and control, video distribution and other hardware.
On the basis of software:
The enterprise video market is segmented on the basis of software, such as video content management, video security software, video analytics software, video encoding and decoding software, video collaboration software, video asset management and other software.
On the basis of services:
The enterprise video market is segmented on the basis of services, such as consulting, managed services, system integration and other services.
On the basis of delivery modes:
This market is segmented on the basis of delivery modes, such as video streaming, web conferencing, webcasting and video conferencing.
On the basis of applications:
This market is segmented on the basis of applications, such as corporate communication, learning and development, knowledge sharing and management and other applications.
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