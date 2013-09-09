Enterprise Video Market Expected $11.21 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The report "Enterprise Video Market (Conferencing, Webcasting, Video on Demand, Video Streaming, Asset Management, CMS, Video Collaboration, Video Analytics, Video Security, Managed Services) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018) " provides a comprehensive market and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented by hardware, software, services, delivery modes, applications, regions and verticals. The report covers all the major sub-segments of the enterprise video market and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis and insights) for those segments. This comprehensive coverage of the enterprise video market provides important inputs, such as drivers, restraints and opportunities in this market, profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape and provides the overall perspective on the enterprise video market in the various verticals and regions.



Browse more than 103 market data tables 19 figures spread through 203 pages and in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Video Market (Conferencing, Webcasting, Video on Demand, Video Streaming, Asset Management, CMS, Video Collaboration, Video Analytics, Video Security, Managed Services) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)".

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-video-market-1182.html



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Enterprises have been witnessing a growing need for video interfaces in communication, due to its ability to improve productivity and outreach. Enterprise video brings flexibility in remote working conditions and reduces the overall capital expenditure. The growing demand for on-demand video services, advancements in technology and use of collaborative techniques in video content delivery are driving the market for enterprise video. The latest advancements in video technologies are high efficiency video codec, alter-HD, web real-time communication, search, indexing, captioning, Transcoding and aggregation. These technologies are enriching the video delivery among enterprises. Though these technologies are still in nascent phase, but it is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the enterprise video market by type of hardware: Video Casting Devices, Video Recording and Storage Devices, Video Management and Control, and Video Distribution; by type of software: Video Content Management , Video Security, Video Analytics Software, Video Encoding and Decoding, Video Collaboration, and Video Asset Management; by type of services: Consulting, Managed Services, and Systems Integration; by type of delivery Modes: Video Streaming, Web Conferencing, Webcasting, and Video Conferencing; by type of applications: Corporate Communication, Learning and Development, and Knowledge Sharing and Management; by verticals: Academia and Government, BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, and Transportation and logistics; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the enterprise video market to grow from $11.21 billion in 2013 to $35.57 billion in 2018. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the forecast period.



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