Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Enterprise Video Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Enterprise Video market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 11.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of videoconferencing by enterprises. The Enterprise Video market in the APAC region has also been witnessing an increased interest to integrate videos with unified communications and collaboration portfolios. However, the increasing use of voice over internet protocol systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Enterprise Video Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region; it also covers the Enterprise Video market in the APAC region landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Polycom Inc., and Sony Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Avaya Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Lifesize Communications Inc., Orange Business Services, Radvision Ltd., Teliris Inc., and Vidyo Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Polycom Inc., Sony Corp., Avaya Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Lifesize Communications Inc., Orange Business Services, Radvision Ltd., Teliris Inc., and Vidyo Inc.



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