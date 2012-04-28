Enterprise VoIP Equipment Market in North America 2010-2014 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2012 -- The Enterprise VoIP Equipment market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the fact that it provides an integrated phone system across multiple locations. The Enterprise Network Equipment market has also been witnessing increased collaborations due to the integration of telephony and data services. However, blockages caused by network address transversal and firewall transversal could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Enterprise VoIP Equipment Market in North America 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the North American region. The report considers only VoIP components and not services; it also covers the Enterprise VoIP Equipment market landscape in North America and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corp., and Mitel Networks.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59661/enterprise-voip-equipment-market-in-north-america-2010-2014.html