Enterprise WLAN Market Projected to Grow $21.10 Billion by 2021

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- According to research report "Enterprise WLAN Market by Component, Hardware (Wireless access points, AP Antennas, Wireless LAN controllers, Multigigabit Switching, Wireless Location Appliance), Software, Service, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by marketsandmarkets, the global enterprise Wirelesses Local Area Network (WLAN) market is expected to reach USD 21.10 Billion by 2021 from USD 5.53 Billion in 2016, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.7% between 2016 and 2021, driven by factors such as growing demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and cloud applications, along with the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT).



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Enterprise WLAN Market - Global Forecast to 2021"

72 - Tables

110 - Figures

165 - Pages



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45871744



Wireless LAN controller has created vibrant prospects for marketers and other stakeholders in the market



A wireless LAN controller is used in combining access point protocols to manage access points in large through network administrators or network operations centers. The WLAN controller automatically handles the configuration of wireless access points. Driving factors for the WLAN controller market is the increasing number of smart devices, such as mobile phones and tablets, the increasing number of data-intensive applications used in these smart devices and the observed pattern of maximum data usage by the end users when they are stationary such as, in homes, restaurants and workplace.



Hospitality vertical projected to showcase robust growth in the Enterprise WLAN market



Hospitality companies require insights into factors such as number of users, media duration, and Quality of Experience (QoE). These factors cumulatively provide insights into the current quality and content delivery provided by the network and is facilitated through the enterprise WLAN solutions for the real-time entertainment network analysis, peak period analysis, and subscriber application usage. Moreover, these solutions provide the capability for ensuring uninterrupted network performance.



Growing demand to optimize supply chain and the governments' efforts to standardize the enterprise WLAN market creates remarkable potential in the APAC market



The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next few years. The existence of a large working population and developing technology hubs has expanded the competitive environment in the region. APAC has the highest deployment of the cloud-based services. The region is investing in the IT and telecommunication sector. These developments clubbed with a growing demand from a massive and growing population, certifies a tremendous growth potential for Enterprise WLAN market in the region.



Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=45871744



The various key enterprise WLAN vendors and service providers profiled in the report include Huawei, Cisco Systems, and Juniper Networks many others.



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

Markets and Markets

UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ

Magarpatta city, Hadapsar

Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com