EnterpriseAdoption.com Lands Spot on 2013 50 Must Read IT Blogs BizTech Listing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- BizTech IT’s list of the 50 Must-Read IT Blogs for 2013 is out and the EnterpriseAdoption.com blog of mobile app expert Daniel DiMassa is in it. The blog earned its spot on this list because of its unique focus on the challenges of building and maintaining enterprise mobile apps. It is considered to be one of the authority sites in the industry especially with its informative interviews with “IT rock stars.” Notable among these interviews found in the blog are those with Sparta Systems Chief Executive Officer Eileen Martinson and Intel Chief Technology Officer Eric Goldman.



The Birth and Rise of the Blog

Coming from an electrical engineering background, Di Massa crossed over to become a Mobile Enterprise Adoption Specialist. He started his blog, EnterpriseAdoption.com, to share his expertise and discuss the latest developments in the enterprise app field. His blog also contains a fun section where he features some of the best memes in the mobile enterprise industry.



Another interesting development in DiMassa’s blog is the Enterprise Mobility Awards. With these awards, he wants to recognize and reward developers who have made an impact in the industry. This includes those that have come up with innovations that have positively affected the kind of mobile apps introduced to the market and how they are utilized by end users. Thus far, two mobile apps have been recognized as contenders for the awards. These are WhatsApp multi-network messaging app and the TD Ameritrade mobile trader app. The winners of the awards are set to be announced by the end of 2013.



Making a Mark in the Industry

It’s not only the blogosphere where DiMassa has gained popularity. DiMassa is known to be the developer of the Mobile Enterprise Adoption Formula that tech company Innovi Mobile has been using to provide its clients with tool to develop successful enterprise mobility strategies. These strategies focus on such factors such as usability, security, and desirability. DiMassa continues to work with Innovi Mobile to develop more enterprise apps that are easy to use, that balance security and transparency, and that users actually find useful.



Meeting the Experts

As a mobile app expert, DiMassa is set to appear at the 2013 Mobile Enterprise Executive Summit with the team from Innovi Mobile. The summit focuses on the theme Mobility Roadmap: Today’s Initiatives, Tomorrow’s Strategies. Executives who are involved in developing, deploying, and managing their company’s mobility strategies and their mobile workforce will gain a lot of insights from this summit.



Among the topics that will be covered are: the necessity of understanding the mobile lifestyles of your clients so that you can serve them; the necessity for enterprises to be agile enough to adapt as users dictate the types of mobile devices they use; and the requirements that every enterprise project needs to have a mobility section. The summit will run from November 4 to November 6 and will be held at the Four Seasons in Dallas, Texas.



You can follow DiMassa, affectionately nicknamed in the industry as the Bad Boy of Enterprise Mobility, on Twitter at twitter.com/thedimassa.



About BizTech

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