Enterprises Rush to Seize Online Marketing DNA Exclusive Offer

Bellingham, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- The chief marketing strategist with Online Marketing DNA (OMDNA), Simon Volkov, is placing a cap of twenty-one on the number of companies qualifying for their new servicing plan. The limit is necessary to ensure fulfilling obligations with customers regarding the detailed analytical and strategic aspects of their approach in creating a unique plan of attack for each client.



"Our business model is truly customized," explains Volkov, "unlike other companies providing services in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media, Public Relations, or Data Research."



OMDNA clients understand that formulating successful cross-channel marketing strategies does not happen overnight. It entails rigorous, time-consuming planning and testing of niche geo-targeted markets. Scaling of specific client plans occurs once positive results appear.



Originally a consultant in cross-channel marketing, Volkov found that his clients often struggled with plan implementation. He saw an opportunity to make OMDNA a marketing service provider, eventually evolving it into a full-service marketing agency in SEO and Social Media. His targeted clients are those who appreciate the importance of Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing (SMM), and Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising.



Knowing that online success is based on executing a well-strategized plan and quickly adapting to the constantly changing interweb, Volkov accepts applicants once they have demonstrated solid commitment to his process and capacity for follow-through. The services he offers are identical with what he shares with current consulting clients, though reduced in scale and price.



"Our service allows small businesses to hand off the online marketing grunt work to OMDNA and concentrate on what they know best," says Volkov. Similarly, larger businesses don't have to divert staff away from core duties to handle marketing chores.



The marketing programs begin at the low rate of just a few thousand dollars a month, but companies have to qualify first. He needs potential clients to prove that they have both the financial means and commitment for the long haul.



Inquiries have already been coming in from companies wanting to know if they qualify. OMDNA is screening applicants to find the twenty-one most committed to the expansion of their online presence.



Due to the surge in interest, announcement of the official launch date has been deferred briefly. Look for that information to appear in the next few weeks.



About Online Marketing DNA

Online Marketing DNA (OMDNA) provides cross-channel marketing services , including search engine optimization (SEO) and social media, to help businesses boost their online visibility and ranking. The thoroughly tested and proven system OMDNA has developed leverages technology in a manner both cost-effective and scalable.



