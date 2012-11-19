Entertaining Top 5 Facts Now Available Online

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- If there is one thing that people want to be treated to during their free time, it is definitely entertainment. This is precisely why even if the internet is primarily meant to provide information there are still many who consider it to be one of the best sources of entertainment. This is what Rick Mac had in mind when he introduced to netizens his website Fantastic Fives. Mac had nothing else in mind when he came up with the concept but to provide entertainment and, at the same time, information for those who visit it.



Fantastic Fives gives visitors the chance to read about different top 5 facts. The subjects tackled by the website are quite varied and unpredictable. According to Mac, he never planned on just sticking to one or just some particular types of information. The reason behind this, he explains, is that people can be insatiable when it comes to information. This means that he perceives his visitors to be the kind that would never be content with just a limited genre but also those who would not mind reading everything else offered to them on the website.



Because of the fact that Fantastic Fives is built primarily for entertaining online readers, a great deal of the information found on the website is basically trivia. Some readers think that some of the information items are so trivial in nature that there may be those who would not be interested in it. Nevertheless, this is the very purpose that Mac wishes to comply with. People find it amusing to note that there are still things that they do not know about even if they encounter these almost on a daily basis. This alone, Mac says, is the objective.



It is necessary to point out that that there is also some information in Fantastic Fives that is actually important. Some of these are tips that readers can take note of as they try to deal with certain concerns, such as health, lifestyle, romance and family. There are some tips provided that are meant to treat serious subjects lightly and at the same time provide solid, helpful information. Mac assures readers that most of the tips posted are really helpful.



Due to the fact that the top 5 facts are all available on the internet and in just one particular website, www.fantasticfives.com, it is “one stop shopping” for those looking for this type of information. In fact, for those looking for it, Mac believes those who have already visited the site are compelled to visit again for new and exciting lists that are added on a regular basis. The reviews from visitors have been very good, with many saying they have recommended it to their friends who enjoy reading unpredictable, entertaining news.



