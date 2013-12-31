Entertainment and Knowledge Network SoBraMatch Launches Fundraising Campaign for New Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- SoBraMatch, the revolutionary new knowledge and entertainment network that is designed specifically to help users find other people throughout the world who are very similar to themselves in terms their thoughts, interests and feelings, is pleased to announce the launch of a bold new campaign on Indiegogo.com to help raise funds for the beta version of their website.



SoBraMatch, which is short for “soul and brain match,” is a social media network that connects like-minded people from around the globe who speak the same language so they can share content and ideas that are important to them with others who have very similar tastes and preferences. SoBraMatch.com - The Knowledge & Entertainment Network provides an exciting new way for people to discover content they have never been exposed to and are certain to love, including videos, articles, blogs, stories, posts, poems, jokes and much more.



SoBraMatch, the coolest social experiment of the decade, is the perfect tool for matching people of different races, religions, nationalities and backgrounds who might never meet under normal circumstances but whose perspectives and personalities align extremely well. This helps everyone in the network lead more informed and fuller lives due to their exposure to a greater pool of content that is tailored specifically to their interests and pursuits. SoBraMatch is quite possibly the most effective and easiest way for internet users to filter the infinite amount of information on the web and find what matters most to them without having to conduct countless searches.



The system SoBraMatch uses to help people find others who are very similar to themselves is both simple and elegant. When they sign up, SoBraMatch users fill out a questionnaire that captures certain aspects of their personality, interests, lifestyle, background and values, and based on these answers SoBraMatch finds and anonymously matches them with the 20 or so other people in the world whose results are the most similar.



Sharing and saving content is both fun and easy on SoBraMatch, which allows their users to archive every piece of content that they enjoy, as well as being able to post the contents of their virtual library online.



Anyone who would like to learn more about how they can participate in the launch of this groundbreaking technology that is destined to reshape the world’s digital landscape is encouraged to visit the Indiegogo.com campaign or the SoBraMatch website. People who donate through Indiegogo.com will become a part of history and receive some exciting rewards for contributing.



About SoBraMatch

SoBraMatch is a unique type of social network designed to change the way people make friends, stay informed, learn and acquire knowledge and fun stuff. It’s also designed to make the world a little better by connecting people of different races, religions, nationalities, backgrounds etc., who would otherwise never ever meet. SoBraMatch will make life more fun and help people become more informed and intelligent. Unlike other social networks, SoBraMatch is important and relevant to everyone. It’s not about bragging, showing off and making one look great and unique. It’s all about learning how to make life better by finding important, interesting and also entertaining stuff. SoBraMatch can also be viewed as a new guide to the Internet. Instead of search engines where people search for content that could be of interest, here the user is presented with the best results automatically – by people that are just like them, their new Soul & Brain Matches. For more information, please visit www.SoBraMatch.com.