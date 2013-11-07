Entertainment and Media Market in India 2012 - 2016 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Entertainment and Media market in India to grow at a CAGR of 14.94 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing numbers of internet users and digitization. The Entertainment and Media market in India has also been witnessing the innovation of new television sets. However, the decrease in the average revenue per user could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Five Forces Analysis



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Entertainment and Media Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Entertainment and Media market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Sun Group, D B Corp Ltd., and Hindustan Media Ltd.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Sahara One Media, UTV Motion Pictures, Times of India, Adlabs, Banyan Tree Communications, Big Street, and BAG Films.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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List of Figures



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Indian Entertainment and Media Market 2012-2016(US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Entertainment and Media Market in India 2012-2016

Exhibit 4: Indian TV Market 2012-2016(US$ billion)

Exhibit 5: Drivers for the Indian TV Market 2012

Exhibit 6: Indian Print market 2012-2016(US$ billion)

Exhibit 7: Drivers for the Indian Print Market 2012



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