New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Entertainment Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Entertainment Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Intact Financial Corporation (Canada), Lockton Companies (United States), HUB International (United States), Next Insurance (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Axa S.A. (France), Hiscox Ltd. (Bermuda), Allen Financial Insurance Group (United States), Truman Van Dyke (United States)



Definition:

Entertainment insurance is insurance that covers property and casualty risks to productions and live events. This insurance involves physical risks for cast, crew, wardrobe, sets and equipment. The entertainment industry involves a wide range of businesses including entertainers such as musicians, clowns, singers, jugglers, and dancers, film, television and video producers, entertainment services providers, photographers and videographers, event planners and others. The insurance providers provide entertainment insurance policies for all professions in the entertainment industry such as staging & rigging insurance, production insurance, special event insurance, and touring insurance.



Market Trends:

Increased Awareness about Entertainment Insurance



Market Drivers:

High Risks Associated with Live Events, Sets and Equipment and others

Increased Promotional Activities by Insurance Providers



Market Opportunities:

Growth in the Insurance Industry Worldwide

Increasing Demand from End-users



The Global Entertainment Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Production Insurance, Staging & Rigging Insurance, Special Event Insurance, Touring Insurance, Others), Application (Personal, Commercial), Service Provider (Private, Public), Service (Online Service, Offline Service)



Global Entertainment Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Entertainment Insurance market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Entertainment Insurance

-To showcase the development of the Entertainment Insurance market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Entertainment Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Entertainment Insurance

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Entertainment Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



