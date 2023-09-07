Entertainment Insurance Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2028: Next Insurance, Chubb Limited, Allianz SE, Axa S.A.

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Entertainment Insurance Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Entertainment Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in Entertainment Insurance Market Report: Intact Financial Corporation (Canada), Lockton Companies (United States), HUB International (United States), Next Insurance (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Axa S.A. (France), Hiscox Ltd. (Bermuda), Allen Financial Insurance Group (United States), Truman Van Dyke (United States)



Scope of the Report of Entertainment Insurance:

Entertainment insurance is insurance that covers property and casualty risks to productions and live events. This insurance involves physical risks for cast, crew, wardrobe, sets and equipment. The entertainment industry involves a wide range of businesses including entertainers such as musicians, clowns, singers, jugglers, and dancers, film, television and video producers, entertainment services providers, photographers and videographers, event planners and others. The insurance providers provide entertainment insurance policies for all professions in the entertainment industry such as staging & rigging insurance, production insurance, special event insurance, and touring insurance.



Market Trends:

Increased Awareness about Entertainment Insurance



Opportunities:

Growth in the Insurance Industry Worldwide

Increasing Demand from End-users



Market Drivers:

High Risks Associated with Live Events, Sets and Equipment and others

Increased Promotional Activities by Insurance Providers



Challenges:

Strict Regulations and Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement



The titled segments and sub-section of the Entertainment Insurance market are illuminated below:

by Type (Production Insurance, Staging & Rigging Insurance, Special Event Insurance, Touring Insurance, Others), Application (Personal, Commercial), Service Provider (Private, Public), Service (Online Service, Offline Service)



Regional Analysis for Worldwide Entertainment Insurance Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



