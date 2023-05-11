Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2023 -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "Entertainment Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Entertainment Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are Intact Financial Corporation (Canada), Lockton Companies (United States), HUB International (United States), Next Insurance (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Axa S.A. (France), Hiscox Ltd. (Bermuda), Allen Financial Insurance Group (United States), Truman Van Dyke (United States).



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Entertainment Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Entertainment Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Personal, Commercial) by Type (Production Insurance, Staging & Rigging Insurance, Special Event Insurance, Touring Insurance, Others) by Service Provider (Private, Public) by Service Mode (Online Service, Offline Service) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Entertainment Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.35 Billion at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.26 Billion.



Definition:

The phrase "Entertainment Insurance" may not apply to all forms of protection. Instead, it alludes to a set of laws that control various aspects of the market. These numerous insurance programmes provide coverage for productions, special events, and tours. Policyholders only need to pay for the coverage they need because there is no one type of entertainment insurance. Entertainment insurance frequently provides coverage for the property and casualty risks associated with live performances. The performers, crew, clothes, sets, and equipment might all face physical risks. The benefit of entertainment insurance is that it protects against all conceivable risks. Given the variety of sectors that make up the entertainment industry, the potential risk connected with each company is fairly significant. The efforts to lower such hazards have increased the demand for entertainment insurance.



Market Trends:

- Growing demand for coverage of digital assets

- Increased need for coverage of cyber threats

- Expansion of the global entertainment industry

- Development of specialized insurance products for the entertainment industry



Market Drivers:

- Increasing frequency and severity of cyber attacks

- Growing importance of intellectual property in the entertainment industry

- Expansion of the film and television production industry

- Need for risk management in live events and concerts



Market Opportunities:

- Emerging markets with growth potential in the entertainment industry

- Development of new insurance products for emerging risks

- Adoption of new technologies for risk assessment and management

- Integration of insurance and risk management with production and distribution processes



Market Challenges:

- Rapidly evolving risks and threats in the entertainment industry

- Limited availability of historical data for risk assessment

- Need for specialized expertise in both insurance and entertainment industries

- Limited availability of insurance capacity for high-risk productions



Market Restraints:

- Complexity of insurance products and coverage options

- Lack of standardization in coverage and policy language

- Limited understanding of insurance among industry professionals

- High cost of insurance premiums for high-risk productions



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Entertainment Insurance Market: Production Insurance, Staging & Rigging Insurance, Special Event Insurance, Touring Insurance, Others.



Key Applications/end-users of Entertainment Insurance Market: Personal, Commercial



