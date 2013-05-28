New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Renae Francis, best known as a talented and creative senior pr and marketing executive in the field of entertainment and consumer lifestyle branding, has been named to the position of senior executive at Firebird International, a boutique public relations agency founded in based in New York City. Matthew Goldstein, CEO at Firebird International announced today. Francis will be based in the agency's New York City headquarters.



Effective immediately, Francis assumes her post and brings her current client roster into the Firebird International fold. Francis brings a long history of experience and a great deal of knowledge of entertainment and technology PR to the agency. Her ability to develop new talent in the entertainment arena and launch brands into the stratosphere sets her apart. Francis’s addition to Firebird International is a natural fit with the agency's new agenda to enlarge its client base of prestigious entertainment and lifestyle talent and brands. Francis is expected to bring a powerhouse background where she recently concluded work with Solidoodle, and Qubeey Inc, a global consumer electronics brand launched with X Factor Vocal Powerhouse Stacy Francis in a high profile product international introduction "The tactical acquisition of Renae Francis, a charismatic and resourceful talent publicist, and her client roster compliments Firebird International established team of lifestyle, consumer and entertainment publicists," stated Goldstein. "Francis is a vibrant entertainment public relations professional and a welcome addition to Firebird International."



"My vision was to find an agency where I could smoothly transition my experiences in client procurement and talent acquisition into the larger field of global expansion and emerging markets and be able to be a welcoming part of history in this growing and innovative agency," stated Francis. "I am overjoyed to be part of an agency so rich in experience and excellence and believe I have found a great home in Firebird International."



Francis began her entertainment and public relations career under the hand of Michael Talisman, Owner of Impact Films based in Hollywood where she began work on a production called the Godfathers of the Sunset Strip based on the life of Hollywood legends David Geffen and Robert Deniro amongst others. She soon progressed with developing and advancing clients in the television, film and music arena. She has worked with names such as Kelly Rowland, Emily Maynard, Miguel Cotto, Christina Milian, Ameriie, Traci Bingham, Manny Pacquiao, Michelle Money, Stacy Francis, Trenyce and many more. Additionally, Francis worked closely with various brands including Disney and has booked clients on respected media outlets such as The Hollywood Reporter, People Magazine, VH1, CNN, Access Hollywood, and thousands more. As an image sculptor, media relations superior and brand strategist, she brings depth and breath as well as an energetic passion and brilliant strategic thinking to her international publicity and marketing endeavors.



About Firebird International

Founded in 2013, Firebird International is a results-oriented business consulting and public relations/marketing communications agency. A boutique international firm, Firebird International stands apart from other agencies our size due to our dedication to clients, as well as an ability to committing ourselves to developing emerging markets and globalization opportunities for emerging markets .The agency specializes in a variety of fields including digital content and technology applications, PR agency support and social media development programs and entertainment and retail distribution in Russia and the C.I.S, with particular expertise in branding and product launches. Firebird International implements strategic media communications techniques with advanced broadcast capabilities and marketing program support.



