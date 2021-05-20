Entertainment Media Market Is Ready to Grow Globally with Phenomenal Trend Diversity Between 2021 to 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- The Entertainment Media Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Time Inc. (United States),Alphabet Inc. (United States),Yomiuru Shimbun Holdings (Japan),The Walt Disney Company (United States),ProSiebenSat.1 Media (Germany),Comcast (United States),CCTV (China),ITV (United Kingdom),Time Warner Cable (United States),Gannett Co., Inc. (United States),21st Century Fox (United States),Mediaset (Italy),Facebook (United States),Bertelsmann (Germany),Viacom (United States),CBS Corporation (United States),Baidu (China),News Corporation (United States)



NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.



Entertainment is a kind of activity that attracts the attention as well as interest of an audience or brings joy and pleasure. It can be an idea or a task but is more likely to be one of the activities or events that have evolved over thousands of years in order to get the audience's attention. The entertainment media market includes all broadcast media from newspapers, magazines, television, and radio, as well as popular forms of entertainment such as film, music, and books. The sector with the highest annual growth rate is forecast to be Internet video, which will grow by 11.6 percent, while newspaper publishing is expected to shrink 2.7 percent annually from 2016 to 2021. The US entertainment media industry contributes more than USD 632 billion to the economy and represents a third of the global industry. The film and television industries alone contribute more than USD 41 billion to the economy each year and provide jobs to nearly 2 million people. The US publishing industry includes more than 6,000 magazine publishers with annual sales of approximately USD 28 billion, 4,227 newspaper companies with combined annual sales of USD 26 billion, and approximately 2,600 book publishers with combined annual sales of approximately USD 27 billion. The US broadcast and programming industry, which includes wireless networks and broadcasters, consists of approximately 3,348 companies with an average of approximately USD 17 billion in annual sales. Much of the total revenue from radio broadcasts is generated through local advertising on radio programs. The United States has more than 1,300 television and cable companies with combined annual sales of USD 126 billion.



Type (TV Media, Film Media, Internet Media, Printed Media), Application (Residential, Enterprises), Organization Size (SEMs, Large Enterprises), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Device Used (Smartphones & Tablets, PC, Smart TV)



Rapid Increase in Investments in Entertainment Media

Growth Potential in Emerging Countries



An Upsurge in Number of Internet Users

Increase in Promotional Activities



? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2021-2026



