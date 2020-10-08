Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The Global Entertainment Robots Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report describes various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. It provides an in-depth study of the Entertainment Robots market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The Global Entertainment Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2019 to 2026.



Top Key Players in the Global Entertainment Robots Market: Hasbro, Lego, Mattel, Sphero, WowWee, Aldebaran, Bluefrog Robotics, Modular Robotics, Robobuilder, Robotis, Toshiba Machines



Market Overview:



Entertainment robots are used for recreational purposes in commercial and entertainment places with the help of a robot. The entertainment robot market is under the personal robotics market. Over the past few years, the entertainment robot has gained much attention in the commercial market. This robot is usually in the form of toys that include remote-controlled drones and cars. The entertainment robot market is expected to expand due to the lower cost of this robot. In addition, the robot is equipped with a microphone and a camera to recognize the voice, abstain barriers, and identifying faces. The entertainment robot deployed to interact with people on a live broadcast.



One of the key trends in the entertainment robot market is the development of a humanoid robot. Sarcos Corp, a US-based company, has developed an intelligent and elegant humanoid robot and virtual reality platform. The company manufactures durable and hypersensitive entertainment robots. Currently, toy robots range from US $ 50 to US $ 1000 and is available in varied designs to cater to a variety of end-users. This robot is used as a personal friend to children at home. Some of the famous robot toys under the commercial model of Aibo, Poo-chi, Bo-wow, I-Cybie, iDog, guppy, space dog, K-9, Preston, and Goddard. In addition, commercial entertainment robot is used as a marketing tool while promoting their products and technologies. This robot is used as an artificial or a prop player for a stage show with a huge audience. Non-commercial applications for the entertainment robot that is placed on the shelves of a museum with interactive performances.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Commercial Entertainment Robots

Non-Commercial Entertainment Robots



Market segment by Application, split into

Gaming & Entertainment

Athletic Sports

Film and Television

Others



Key Developments



In April 2018, Sony announced an agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to collaborate for the research and development of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.



In July 2016, Robobuilder and SK Telecom signed on MOU to develop 5G robots. Robobuiler also supplied a humanoid robot to Korea Hydro and Nuclear Plant.



In May 2017, Sphero announced Ultimate Lightning McQueen, an app-enabled interactive race car. Sphero also announced the release of the latest version of SPRK Lightning Lab app.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Entertainment Robots market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



